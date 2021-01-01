VAYDEER Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad Padded Memory Foam Hand Rest Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac Typing and Wrist Pain Relief and.

?Ergonomic design with rhombic massage holes?Innovate ergonomic wrist-shape groove design on the mice wrist support cushion, perfectly fits to wrist and palm, numerous massage holes plus two wave-shaped grooves on the keyboard wrist pad, feel extremely comfortable to rub your wrist and palm against to them. High-Quality Material and Carefully Printed Patterns?Made of Premium Memory Foam and Soft Breathable Material, not easy to deformation, ideal for long-time typing and reduce the press of your wrist. Stable Bottom? Stable silicone on the bottom of the mouse pad base holds support firmly in place to prevent slipping in everyday use. Dimensions?17.32*3.15*0.85 inches keyboard wrist rest fits any keyboard pad, improve hand and wrist posture, release your elbows and shoulder stress. Suitable?Help you feel relaxed when you study, working, playing games etc. It is a essential accessory for people who use computer very frequently, also a great gift for family, friend, student. 7*24 Hour