From kohler
KOHLER Vault Undermount 33-in x 22-in Stainless Steel Double Offset Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink | 3823-1-NA
The distinctive, modern design of the vault dual-mount sink lends a contemporary vibe to your kitchen. Handcrafted from durable stainless steel, the large/medium bowls allow you to keep clean and dirty dishes separate while offering plenty of room for oversize pots and pans. The sink features tightly angled corners to maximize basin space and a sloped bottom that helps with draining and cleanup. A slightly lowered divide in between the basins helps prevent water from flowing into the countertop.