KOHLER Vault Farmhouse Apron-Front Stainless Steel 36 in. 1-Hole Single Bowl Kitchen Sink, Silver

The Vault apron-front kitchen sink combines the sleek, modern look of stainless steel with the traditional farmhouse style. Made to seamlessly coordinate with a variety of decors, this sink features a single bowl with tightly angled corners to maximize basin space, and a Top Mount design for easy installation and use on most laminate countertops. Vault's ultra-flat rim makes it easy to wipe from the counter directly into the sink. For added convenience, Vault's shortened Self-Trimming integral apron requires only a rough cut to existing standard cabinetry for beautiful results, making it ideal for remodeling projects.