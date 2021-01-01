From rst brands
RST Brands Vaughn Outdoor Wood Loungers with Sunbrella Charcoal Gray Cushion Covers (Set of 2)
The inherent beauty found in this Hampton Bay Woodbury 3-Piece Patio Chat Set will create a cozy getaway right outside your home. Chairs feature richly woven frames, curved set-back arms and supportive cushioning for true countryside rest and relaxation. Seat cushions come in soft, all-weather polyester that is stain-, mildew- and fade-resistant. The faux wood table has a slat-top surface. All contents are packed in 1-box. Light assembly required.