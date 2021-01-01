Vaughn 5pc Seating Set Navy Blue Sunbrella - RST Brands

To style the Vaughn 5-Piece Seating Set, we took the classic mid-century interior design that you love and adapted it for the outdoors. Using weather-resistant eucalyptus hardwood and durable Sunsharp fabric, we didn't have to sacrifice any practical benefits to pull off this quintessential Danish-inspired design. A set this good-looking shouldn't be trapped inside. Club Chair: 28 in. W x 35 in. D x 33 in. H Seating height (with cushion): 17 in. Sofa: 74 in. W x 35 in. D x 33 in. H Coffee Table: 23 in. W x 47 in. D x 19 in. H Side Table: 22 in. W x 22 in. D x 22 in. H Sunbrella is a 100percent acrylic fabric that is water resistant, spill resistant, and fade resistant. Ideal for outdoor use, Sunbrella fabric is UV treated for high-quality fade resistance.