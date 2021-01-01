Home Decorators Collection Vaughan Light Gold/Ivory 9 ft. x 13 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Beautiful and highly luxurious, the Home Decorators Collection 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug is the perfect finishing touch to your interior design. This rectangular rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a fade-resistant construction, which keeps its gorgeous hue over time. This rug has an oriental motif, making it the perfect centerpiece for your space. With a 100% polypropylene construction, it is an especially durable option for your home. It is designed with gold elements, bringing a warm and welcoming touch to any room.