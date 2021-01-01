VATI Protective Case Compatible with Airtag Silicone Band Bracelet GPS Kids Anti-Lost Airtags Dog Collars Tracker Wristband Strap (Pawpaw)

??Case for AirTag Wristband Strap?This silicone protective cover is only compatible with Apple AirTag (2021), please confirm before buying For AirTag Silicone Case?Soft silicone cover for airtag is made of medical grade silicone rubber that allow the cover more skin-friendly and more comfortable. Sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, and washable. Adjustable Size?: Fits 165mm-222mm wrists. Postioning tracker anti-lost, gift for toddler, baby, kids, children and the elderly. Positioning Tracker Wristband?Does not affect the signal, When you lost something, you need the signal of Airtag to find it, our protective case will not affect the signal transmission that you can precise positioning. Package Included?: 1 Pack wristband Protective Cases for AirTag 2021. (Only wristband, No Device Included). A variety of colors for you to choose, personalize your device to fit your outfit in daily life. If there's a problem with our latest AirTag protective case strap, please contact