Vaso Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Clear (33204BGR)

The Vaso Pendant Light by Hinkley Lighting elevates a traditional bell jar silhouette with the use of bold, mixed materials. A curved steel frame works with clear glass, creating a dynamic shade around a single light source that is all suspended by simple cording. This eclectic and handsome design from Lisa McDennon brings a bright touch to surroundings as its confident, contemporary style blends well with a variety of dÃ©cor styles. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cluster. Color: Clear. Finish: Brushed Graphite