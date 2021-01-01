From the holiday aisle
Vasag Gather Your Friends Snowman with Dogs 2-Sided Garden Flag
Features:Made from a 100% polyesterTwo pieces of material have been sewn together to form a double sided flagText and image to be seen the same from both sidesFade resistant and weather proofMade in the USAProduct Type: Garden flagOrientation: VerticalDouble Sided: YesTheme: AnimalColor: Blue/Green/RedAnimal Type: DogOfficially Licensed: YesAttachment Type: Pole sleeveFlagpole Included: NoPole Material: Flag Pole Finish: Compatible Flagpole Part Number: Pole Sleeve: YesFlag Construction: PrintedMaterial: Polyester/Polyester blendMaterial Details: Powder Coated Finish: NoQuick Dry: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasAdvertising: NoSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoRemanufactured/Refurbished: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15Overall Width - Side to Side: 11Pole: NoPole Height: Pole Width Side to Side: Pole Depth Front to Back: Pole Sleeve Width: 1.5Overall Product Weight: 0.19Assembly:Installation Required: NoAdditional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty: