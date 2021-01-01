Varva Acacia Wood Outdoor Loveseat and Coffee Table Set, Teak and White

From casual afternoon relaxation under the sun to cozy evenings with a loved one, our loveseat set offers comfort and style for your outdoor space. Our exquisite loveseat and coffee table set brings together rich acacia wood and slat paneling to create a breezy and comfortable space for your patio or backyard space. With plush water-resistant cushions, sturdy tub frames, and a beautiful transitional design, this set will have no problem blending into your outdoor decor with its modern style and incredible durability.ACACIA WOOD: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and will not darken over time. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear.WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spill a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water.SLAT DESIGN: The seating features beautiful open slat paneling that matches its open backrest structure and rounded frame, giving this set a sophisticated, classic look. The matching coffee follows this motif, offering this set a wonderfully homey feel to your decor.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this chat set.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This set includes one loveseat and one coffee table.