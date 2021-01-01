From rosdorf park
Varol Transitional And Contemporary Light Blue Velvet Fabric Upholstered And Button Tufted Queen Size Daybed With Trundle
Lounge and sleep in style with the Varol daybed. This versatile piece is fitted with a pull-out trundle to provide convenient accommodation for overnight guests. Its sturdy wooden frame is padded in foam and upholstered in a soft, sumptuous velvet fabric that provides ample comfort for resting. Button tufting and piping accentuate the stunning tones in the velvet, while black ball feet lend a sleek touch. The Varol daybed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Light Blue, Size: Twin