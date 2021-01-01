Elica Varna 600 CFM 36" Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood w/ HUSH System & CFM Reduction System - EVR636S2

Elica EVR6362 160 - 600 CFM 36 Inch Wide Wall Mounted Range Hood with HUSH System and CFM Reduction System Features:600 CFM blower is ideal for quickly clearing your kitchen of unwanted heat and odorsIncludes dishwasher-safe micro hole filtersTwo 2.1-watt LED lights for pristine cooking surface illuminationGlass multi-function touch controls are hidden when the hood is off for style and ease of useClean lines and beautiful sloping angles paired with this black stainless steel finish make a striking visual statementRecirculation kit is available if ducting out is not an optionTwo-year limited warranty provided by manufacturerProduct Technologies:HUSH System: An exclusive sound deadening technology that effectively reduces sound levels up to 35% more than other comparable range hoodsCFM Reduction System: CFM Reduction System (CRS) is an exclusive feature to Elica hoods which enables the user to reduce the maximum blower CFM directly in the glass touch control. This feature allows users to meet local code requirements with ease.LED Lighting: LED lighting is undoubtedly the smartest energy saving solution. Expected life of over twenty hours proves to be a remarkable advantage over other bulb types.Dim-Light: The dimmer allows you to adjust the brightness of your lights as you wish. With Elica, lighting is customized in a discreet, personal, and practical way to contribute to creating the perfect kitchen atmosphere.Specifications:CFM: 160, 280, 470, 600Sones: 1.93, 6Speeds: 4Duct Size: 6" RoundDuct Discharge: VerticalBulb Type: LEDWidth: 36"Depth: 36"Height: 10-1/4"Ceiling Height: 91-3/16" to 120"Height Above Cooktop: 24" to 36"Voltage: 120VWattage: 340WWatts Per Bulb: 2.1W Wall Mount Range Hoods Stainless Steel