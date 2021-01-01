From kofure
Varmilo Ergonomic Design, 87 Keys USB Wired and 4.0 Bluetooth Wireless Dual Mode Cherry MX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard For Office And Game, PBT.
Advertisement
Original Cherry Switch Ergonomic Design PBT Keycaps Dual Mode-USB Wired and Bluetooth 4.0Wireless Support Simultaneously Connect 4 Devices(1 Wired+3 Wireless) 1200mAh Big Capacity, 300h Standby Time After Fully Charged Mini USB Separated Cable 87 Keys Compact Layout Design Koi Theme Win Lock Function Press FN+F7-F12 for Multimedia Functions Long Press FN+ Left Win to Change Function between FN and Left Win Long Press FN+Left Control to Change Function Between CapsLock and Left Control NOTE: Not Fully Compatible With Mac OS