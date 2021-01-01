From mccall's patterns
McCall's Patterns Various Jumpsuit Halloween Costume Sewing Patterns for Kids, Sizes 3-8
Includes (1) kit with pattern pieces and sewing instructions. Sewing pattern creates costumes that fits kid sizes (3-4, 5-6, 7-8). Kit includes a sewing pattern for a jumpsuit and additional pieces for hair, hat, hands, feet, hood with ears, and tail. This kid's Halloween costume set helps you make outfits themed after plenty of different iconic characters! Includes basic sewing tips and easy to follow instructions for something learning to sew.