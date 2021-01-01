PLANTERS Variety Packs Individual Bags of On-the-Go Nut Snacks, 1.75 oz, Pack of 36 & Nuts and Chocolate Trail Mix, 1.25 oz. Bags (6 Pack) - Trail Mix with M&M's Chocolate and Roasted Peanuts - Kosher

Product 1: One pack of 36 bags of Planters Nuts Cashews and Peanuts Variety Pack Snack Nuts Product 1: Contains: 15 - Salted Peanuts, 15 - Honey Roasted Peanuts, 6 - Salted Cashews Product 1: Planters Nuts Variety Packs are made with premium Kosher nuts for a satisfying snack Product 1: Choose from salted cashews, salted peanuts or honey-roasted peanuts for variety Product 2: TRAIL MIX: A sweet and salty mix of roasted peanuts, M&M's chocolate, raisins, and almonds—it's a great on the go snack! Product 2: PLANTERS SNACK MIX: Pack of six 1.25 ounce single serving bags of PLANTERS Nuts and Chocolate Trail Mix Product 2: ENJOY AN ENERGY BOOST: Stay energized while indulging your sweet tooth—enjoy PLANTERS trail mix as a lunch bag snack or as a salty snack alternative Product 2: SWEET AND SALTY TRAIL MIX: The portable and convenient package makes this a great snack to enjoy yourself or to share, whether you're at home, at work or on the go