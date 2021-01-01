Variegated Grey Pouf

Need to take a seat? Want that seat to look different from your others? Then you'll probably want to pull up one of these unique variegated poufs, which can be used as a seat or an ottoman. And the hand woven, variegated braiding really helps to highlight the two different colors. But enough about that. Go on and have a seat. Hand woven Variegated braid shows two different colors Doubles as a seat and ottoman Shell: 100% cotton Filler lining: 75% cotton 25% Olefin and filling EPS Polystyrene beans Spot clean only Made in India