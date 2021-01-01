Shop 14" Variegated Holly Plant in Ceramic Planter at Michaels. com. Spruce up your home or office with the help of this artificial plant featuring an overgrowth of holly leaves in variegated hues, accented throughout with realistic looking holly berries . Spruce up your home or office with the help of this artificial plant featuring an overgrowth of holly leaves in variegated hues, accented throughout with realistic looking holly berries - all of which feel real to the touch. Standing 14" tall from a ceramic planter, this fake plant would evoke instant cheerfulness wherever placed. Details: Green and red 14" x 12" x 10" Includes ceramic planter Made with synthetic material Recommended for indoor use only | 14" Variegated Holly Plant in Ceramic Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®