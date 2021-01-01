From livex lighting
Livex Lighting Varick 5 Light Brushed Nickel Pendant Chandelier
Advertisement
Livex Lighting is well known for quality, style and value. Distinctive in your contemporary or urban space, this 5 light pendant lends to contemporary industrial character. This pendant features 4 lights and 1 down light wrapped up in an overlapping stainless steel curve shade that's finished in brushed nickel which is sure to catch your eye. This well-rounded fixture is sure to satisfy your lighting needs.