From coaxifi
Variable ND 25 Stop 69 Stop 2 Pack VND Filters Compatible with DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone
Advertisement
Razor Sharp optical glass used to ensure optimal quality aerial images 16Layers multicoated optical glass lens filters ensure crystal clarity in captured footage Super lightweight CNC ring used in construction prevents adverse effect on gimbal Gear Variable ND Kit includes 2-5 f-stops & 6-9 f-stops Simple SNAP-ON system for easier attaching/detaching, Compatible with DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone