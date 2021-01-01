67mm Variable Fader ND Filter Neutral Density Variable Filter ND2 to ND32 15 Stop for Camera Lens NO X Spot UltraSlim WeatherSealed

NO BLACK CROSS ON IMAGES: Using advanced technology to turn 0-75 degrees, avoid black cross on your images; Moreover, the common problems with the old ND2-400 filters in wide-angle lens has eliminated totally POWERFUL ND2-32 FILTER: ND2-32 filter can reduce the amount of light entering the lens, long exposures can also be taken during the day when using it. ND filter can extend the exposure time to make the picture soft. Perfect for you to take pictures of the movement of water spray and night traffic EXCELLENT MATERIAL: Made of optical glass and wrapped in aircraft-grade aluminum frame. Multi-layered, low reflections. Can be used for a long time for it is waterproof, oilproof and scratchproof. METHOD OF APPLICATION: 5 mark from Min to ND32 on frame. Different ND filters can be achieved by rotating the ring. WIDE COMPATIBLILITY: Compatible with all lenses featuring a 67mm front filter thread including: Tamron 16-300mm f/3.