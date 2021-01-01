Westek White Vari Slide Dimmer LED Night Light

The Westek NL-VARI Vari Slide Dimmer Night Light is perfect in bedrooms, entryways, bathrooms, hallways, basements, attics or any area where you need light. This device is a great way to add safety and security to any space. The hidden slide dimmer behind the lens adjusts illumination from 1 to 15 lumens as desired. This light turns on automatically in low light conditions, projecting light forward. AmerTac manufacturing brands offer complete lines of distinctive decorative home accent products that include trend-setting wall plates, money saving LED night lights, innovative under cabinet lighting and LED battery operated lights. We also offer utility product lines including energy-saving timers, dimmers and lighting controls, as well as an extensive offering of consumer electronics accessories for the home and office.