Sphynx Cat Gifts Vaporwave Sphynx Moon Hairless Cats Lovers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
This colorful cat design has a sphynx kitten, moon, and stars. 80s outer space vaporwave style cat apparel. Men and women who own cats would love this. Gifts for sphinx cat breed lovers. Great gift for a sphynx mom, sphynx cat owners, cat lovers, and hairless cat owners. If you love aesthetic retro and pastel goth style you'll love this design. Gift idea for mom, dad, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, grandma, or grandpa. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only