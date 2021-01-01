If you’re searching for a sleeker alternative to a standard waste can, this one might be your answer. Introducing Vapor waste can by Umbra, a solid molded acrylic can, with an etched interior and a high-gloss exterior. The translucent white coloring allows for garbage contents to be slightly blurred, but for the product to retain its clean, clear appearance. Can fit in small spaces. Measuring at 9.25 x 7.75 x 9.75 inch, Vapor is the perfect size, as it can hold up to 0.8 gallons or 3L inside, but consumes little space on your countertop or ground. Umbra Vapor Translucent White Plastic Wastebasket | 020210-220