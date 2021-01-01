MMI Door Vapor 32 in. x 80 in. Right-Hand Inswing Craftsman 2-Panel Primed Fiberglass Prehung Front Door with 4-9/16 in. Frame

MMI Door Fiberglass Front Doors are built to last and can add substantial curb appeal to your home. This fiberglass smooth front door unit comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty on both the door component and the pre-hung MSystem, as well as a 10-year glass lite warranty. All our fiberglass smooth front doors are virtually maintenance free and will not warp, rot, dent or split. Our pre-hung door unit (called the MSystem) seals out the weather and practically eliminates air and water infiltration all together. Nominal door size is 32 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 33.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 34 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 4-9/16 in. wide primed composite frame.