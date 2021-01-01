Lowe's and Laurel Mountain can help find the right whirlpool for you, simply call 800-930-0050 to speak with an expert. Constructed of high gloss, easy to clean, durable, scratch and stain resistant cast acrylic for years of use and beauty. Relax and rejuvenate with 10 strategically placed high output hydrotherapy jets, including four back massage jets to help relieve back pain, stress and tension, all jets are adjustable for water flow, air mix and direction. Includes a powerful 13 Amp quiet, self draining pump with 3-speed control, or opt for a single-speed Silent Pump with heater LM320. Extend your soothing, therapeutic massage and add a heater, model LM300, or to order our cable operated drain and overflow kit, search LM211 for biscuit trim, LM200 for chrome trim, LM201 for brushed nickel trim, or LM202 for bronze trim. Add a little mood to your soak by adding our chromatherapy mood light LM522, or upgrade to our Wav-Music, Light, Vibe System LM525. Molded arm rests and pillow included for extra comfort and relaxation. Textured wood reinforced floor. Made in the USA with a limited lifetime warranty. Laurel Mountain Vansant III 41.25-in W x 72-in L Biscuit Acrylic Oval Reversible Drain Drop-In Whirlpool Tub in Off-White | 7242VW528