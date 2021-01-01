Vanleuven Boho 3 Piece Seating Group

Outfit your backyard or patio with an atmosphere of sleek design and incredible textures. This chat set perfectly blends rattan and metal to emphasize its superior excellence and to bring your outdoor space together with a flourish. This set features hairpin legs and tempered glass, providing a stylish flair to your outdoor space while offering a minimalistic yet durable structure. With a wrapped rattan design and cozy basket shape club chairs, this set brings a modern twist to a boho look, making this ideal for any style of décor. Frame Color: Gray