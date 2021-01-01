Vanity Table With Lighted Mirror, Makeup Dressing Table With 10 Lights And 5 Drawers,Detachable Top And 360 Rotation Mirror, Modern Dresser Desk Vanit

Product descriptionColor:WhiteMakeup Vanity Table SetEnjoy every morning with this chic vanity table set , admire every angle of your face with the 360° rotating mirror, take out your cosmetics from the drawers and storage boxs, do a exquisite makeup for yourself and start your beautiful day!Specifications:Table Size: 31.5" L x 15.7" W x 52.3" HStool Size: 17.5" x 14.4" x 10.6"Material: High quality wood and MDF boardColor: WhiteProduct Weight: 36.38lb (16.5kg)Stool Capacity: 41.89lb (19kg)Package Contents:1 x Vanity Table with 360° Mirror1 x Cushioned Stool1 x Accessories Kit1 x Instructions