Vanity Table Set With Lighted Mirror, Makeup Dressing Table And Cushioned Stool Set With 5 Large Drawers For Women Girls

1. 5-drawers design and specious tabletop bring you ample storage space to easily organize your jewelry, hair accessories, nail polish, hair care product, and cosmetics.2. The affordable makeup table has one oval shaped mirror that rotates 360 degrees and can be adjust at just the correct angle for a perfect reflection.3. The mirror is detachable and it can be used as a writing desk with a removable top.4. Made with hard wood and high density MDF board the set is made to last.5. Vanity set includes vanity table and stool.