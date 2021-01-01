Vanity Table Set, Makeup Table with 3-Color Touch Screen Mirror&Stool, Bedroom Wood Dressing Table with 4 Storage Drawers(Wood)There are three lighting modes of natural, warm and cold for you to choose. There are no light bulbs around the mirror, and the built-in light ring makes this table look more elegant, simple and stylish, not exaggerated. With fantastic mirror, rustic appearance and erfect sizeEquipped with 4 drawers and combined with spacious tabletop, this makeup table provides enough space for you to store cosmetics, jewelries and other necessities.The solid wooden table and stool make this dressing table more durable and sturdy.This padded stool is made of premium flame retardant sponge and fabric.