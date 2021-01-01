Yosemite Home Decor Vanity Lighting Family 2-Light Satin Nickel Frame Bathroom Vanity Light with Alabaster Shade

The 4992-2SN by Yosemite Home Decor is a beautiful fixture. Its Satin Nickel frame curves upwards to firmly support the light. The incandescent bulb is wrapped in a soft Alabaster glass covering allowing light to brightly flood your room. This piece is also available with three (4993-3SN) or four (4994-4SN) lights to accommodate any bathroom vanity size. Another option for this item is a Dark Brown frame and two (4992-2DB), three (4993-3DB) or four (4994-4DB) lights. Two medium-based, 60-Watt incandescent bulbs are required for use (bulbs not included).