Elk Lighting Aged Bronze and Silver Glass Vanity Light Elk Lighting 570-2B Vanity Collection 2 Light 14" Vanity Fixture with... Model 570-2B-SLV

Elk Lighting 570-2B Vanity Collection 2 Light 14" Vanity Fixture with Colorful Glass Shade ELK Lighting's VANITY Collection Vanity LightVariety, class and style are the featured characteristics of the Vanity collection.Product Features:Fully covered under ELK Lighting's 1-Year limited warrantyReversible mounting for upward or downward light directionA wide variety of choices in shade color and design to fit your décorProduct Dimensions:Height: 7"Width: 14"Extension: 8"Weight: 4 lbElectrical Specifications:Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120UL Rated for Damp LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 12-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Aged Bronze and Silver Glass