Meyda Tiffany Cinnamon Coffee Metallic Vanity Light Meyda Tiffany 106311 Two Light Ambient Lighting 24" Wide Bathroom Fixture from the... Model 106311

Meyda Tiffany 106311 Two Light Ambient Lighting 24" Wide Bathroom Fixture from the Moss Creek Collection Inspired by naturally weathered stones on the path to a cozy cottage in the woods, Beige Iridescent glass tiles are hand-set in miniature windows on raised side panels of this Arts & Crafts styled vanity lightBehind the art glass insets is a layer of Amber Mica to provide a unique decorative ambianceThe linear frame and raised panels are hand-finished in Cinnamon Coffee Metallic to create the signature look of American BungalowThe fixture can be installed either vertically or horizontally to meet your lighting needsFeatured in the Moss Creek family, it is handcrafted by Meyda artisans in the Yorkville, New York manufacturing facilitiesRequires 2 60w Medium base bulbs (not included) Vanity Light Cinnamon Coffee Metallic