32"Vanity Desk Makeup Vanity Table With Mirror LED Lights Storage

Dressing table with large storage cabinets: Dressing table with 2 drawers, large drop-proof drawers for household appliances and small tools. There are 2 sets of compartments on the desktop (each compartment can be divided into 4 small compartments) (the dividers can be DIY to different sizes and quantities, you don't need to buy any storage boxes). Such a large storage space can put all your skin care products, cosmetics and all jewelry. The desktop is cleaner and more beautiful.