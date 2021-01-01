Vanesa 7 Piece Drop Leaf Dining Set

This Dining Set will be the perfect addition to your dining room! This table comes with an 18" drop leaf extension on end, making it easy to add extra space for any last minute guests. This transitional table comes in a beautiful gray finish, that will make it super easy to pair with any existing decor or furnishings. Another great feature with this table is the wood grain details throughout, more prominently on the table top surface. This rectangular table has four poster legs, giving this table a classic design in a transitional style.