From cb2
Vaneri Black Corduroy Armless Chair
Emblematic of '70s lounge seating, minimal wood frame lets the textural corduroy take center stage. Kravitz Design channeled luxury automotive upholstery from the aforementioned era gives this armless chair a distinct edge. Designed as a stand-alone chair or part of the Vaneri Modular Sectional collection. A functional and versatile piece with just the right amount of attitude. CB2 exclusive. -By Kravitz Design -Engineered wood and oak veneer base -Black polyester corduroy -Spot-clean with water-free cleaning solvent; do not use water -Vacuum regularly -Imported