From ella
Ella Vaneau 36 in. W x 77 in. H Corner Pivot Framed Shower Enclosure in Black with Black Handle
Advertisement
The Vaneau pivoting glass panel shower enclosure features a sleek matte black pattern and euro-style design to enhance your bathroom decor. The included top bar support mount adds safety and styling to this contemporary European corner shower enclosure. This shower is crafted with high quality tempered 6 mm clear glass. Easy installation and your choice of a right or left door entry setup.