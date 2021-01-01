Vandyne Adjustable 0.62" Single Curtain Rod

If you've found the perfect curtains and you're looking to hang them in the kitchen, bedroom, or living room, this single curtain rod and hardware set helps your frame your windows in style. Crafted from steel in a solid finish, this single lead-free curtain rod comes with a pair of decorative finials at the end that imbues your ensemble with a touch of traditional appeal. Slide your curtains over the rod and use the included mounting brackets for easy installation. To clean, we recommend wiping this set down with a soft, damp cloth. Avoid cleaning agents as they can damage the finish. Size: 26" - 48" W, Finish: Vintage Bronze