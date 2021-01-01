Vanderpool 9' Market Umbrella

Our Market Umbrella provides the finest protection under the sun and allows you to personalize your outdoor space. Our olefin fabric canopy blocks skin-damaging UV rays, while resisting dirt and mildew. Thanks to the crank, the umbrella can easily be opened, closed, and tilted even when it is at the center of a table. No need to unscrew the umbrella from the base to turn the canopy. The bronze colored powder coated frame is made of genuine rust-free aluminum. These innovative elements are sure to preserve your modern outdoor lifestyle and withstand extreme temperatures, rain, or shine. It is durable and long lasting and will help you keep your outdoor décor stunning all year long. - Vented canopy allows hot air to circulate- Adjust your shade and stay cool with our easy automatic tilt system- Tilt system is as easy as turning the handle twice after the umbrella is fully open- The wind vent allows for air flow through an open space at the top of the canopy and creates a cooling cross breeze while adding extra stability against heavy windsMade for Outdoors:- Always stay cool with the vented canopy allowing air to circulate- The vent top enhances umbrella stability- Made with extreme durability against all-weather elements- Resistant to UV rays, rain, snow, water, mold, and mildew- Resists fading, tears, mold, and mildewHigh Durability:- The thick gauge powder coated extruded aluminum frame that resists corrosion is built for both residential and resort use-Resists fading, tears, mold, and mildew- Made using the absolute best for outdoor; Olefin engineered fabric, which is constructed using materials specifically designed for outdoor use.-Unique coloring process is environmentally friendly and provides years of rich, deep color.-Olefin fabric is made using high-quality water, UV and fade resistant to lasting years- When not in use, close with the included hook and Loop Fastener strap and cover umbrella with protective cover (not included)Heavy Duty Frame:- Sturdy 8 rib frame supports warping and other damage from wind. Tilt design:- The canopy can adjust simply but turning the crank/opening handle twice more-Will immediately block the sun’s ray-Protects from potential effects of the sun Air Vented:- Keeps you cool with ventilation- Withstands sudden gusts-Allows for added stability from the windLow Maintenance and Warranty:- Virtually maintenance free- Umbrella is easy to clean, which keeps your umbrella just as new as it did when it arrived-Clean with soap, water, and soft bristle brush-For optimal lifetime maintenance; cover when non-use Fabric Color: Tuscan