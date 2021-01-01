Vanderbilt TV Stand And Cabrini 2.2 Floating Wall TV Panel With Led Lights In White Gloss

2 Piece Theater Center. Wall Mounted TV Panel and Free Standing TV Stand for Living Room and Bedroom use. Upon Assembly, measures:85.43 in. Length, 71.84 in. Height, 17.63 in. Depth.Recommended for a 70" Flat Screen TV. Includes Brackets to Mount TV on Panel 2 Open Shelves for Wire Management and 1 Media Hole for TV Wire Concealment Features 2 Doors for Storage Items, 2 Telescopic Drawer Slides, and 2 Open Shelves with a Tempered Glass Cover Top. Classy LED Lights on Overhead Shelf of PanelHome Assembly Required. All Hardware Included. Recommended for Brick and Concrete Walls. .The freestanding Vanderbilt TV Stand and the Cabrini 2.2 Floating Wall Panel is an elegant choice for your contemporary space. The stand features a beautiful tempered glass stand to fit up to an 80" screen and components. It includes 2 doors, 2 full extension drawers, 2 open shelves, and the option for LED lighting around the stand. Maximize your living room space with the Cabrini 2.2 TV Panel. Includes brackets to mount your TV on the panel and free your floor space and help minimize clutter! The 2 overhead LED lights creates a cozy and homey atmosphere in your living room. Panel fits up to a 70" screen. Choose between different modern finishes to compliment your living environment. Our unique finishes allow easy cleaning, so your TV stand always looks shiny and new. The unique paint is protected by the Microban Antibacterial Protection.