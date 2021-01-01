Vanbrunt Lumbar Pillow

Accent your favorite seating space in style with this lumbar pillow, crafted from 100% polyester in the United States. This pillow is defined by its white crisscrossing geometric lines, giving the piece a pop of pattern. Outfitting the pillow is a solid color (available in multiple options), giving the piece a two-tone palette. A rectangle silhouette shaped by knife-edge seams rounds out this pillow's look. With its spun polyester fill, this pillow adds an extra layer of padding to any space. Color: Yellow