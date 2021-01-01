Elements VAN036D-60-NT Adler Collection 58 Inch Wide Double Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Only Painted Black Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Double

Elements VAN036D-60-NT Adler Collection 58 Inch Wide Double Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Only Features:Free standing application ensures an easy installationEquipped with full extension soft close slides for protection of your cabinetrySleek and beautiful transitional designFalse front side drawers open up to reveal a large cabinet with an additional two center drawers and bottom shelf for optimal storageIncludes top of the line cabinet knobs from Jeffrey AlexanderDouble wide design allows for use with multiple people without over crowdingCoordinating mirror MIR036 can be purchased separately for a complete vanity setVanity top and plumbing accessories sold separately Limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Backsplash Included: NoCabinet Hardware Included: YesDepth: 22"Height: 35.25"Installation Type: Free StandingMaterial: MDFMedicine Cabinet Included: NoNumber of Drawers: 6Number of Shelves: 1Product Weight: 129.8 lbsSelf Closing Slides: NoSoft Close Slides: YesVanity Shape: RectangleWidth: 58" Double Painted Black