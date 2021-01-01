From inbox zero
Van Nuys Desk
Add a mixed elements appeal to your office with this rustic industrial design. The Van Nuys Desk boasts a L-shaped top with an open sled base for a spacious workspace. The black metal frame keeps silhouettes neat, with reverse "V" shaped support for extra stability and style ,while wooden table top and apron soften the whole product with a rustic wood finish. Use the Collection desk to create a efficient and stylish workplace for your office. Color (Top/Frame): Antique White/Black