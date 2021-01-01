From van ness plastic
Van Ness 25 lb Dog Food Storage Container on Wheels
Van Ness 25 lb Dog Food Storage Container on Wheels The Van Ness Pet Food Storage Container, 25 lb is a handy accessory for feeding time. It securely stores pet food to keep it fresh for a longer time. The Van Ness storage container provides an ideal way to keep pests and moisture from getting in, keeping your pet's food ready to eat. It's ideal for a wide variety of needs and can be used for cat litter, bird seed, pellets and pet bedding. The Fresh Tite lid creates a tight seal to reduce spoilage. With a locking latch on the front, the pest-free storage container provides a safe and secure closure. It also has four in-line wheels, so it's easy to move around from one place to another and is made from FDA food contact-approved plastic.