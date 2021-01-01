Van Ness 25 lb Dog Food Storage Container on Wheels The Van Ness Pet Food Storage Container, 25 lb is a handy accessory for feeding time. It securely stores pet food to keep it fresh for a longer time. The Van Ness storage container provides an ideal way to keep pests and moisture from getting in, keeping your pet's food ready to eat. It's ideal for a wide variety of needs and can be used for cat litter, bird seed, pellets and pet bedding. The Fresh Tite lid creates a tight seal to reduce spoilage. With a locking latch on the front, the pest-free storage container provides a safe and secure closure. It also has four in-line wheels, so it's easy to move around from one place to another and is made from FDA food contact-approved plastic.