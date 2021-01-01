From corsair

CORSAIR ValueSelect 8GB (2 x 4GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1333 (PC3 10600) Desktop Memory Model CMV8GX3M2A1333C9

$52.89
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR3 1333 (PC3 10600) Timing 9-9-9-24 CAS Latency 9 Voltage 1.50V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com