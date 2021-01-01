Sample real paint without the mess. Two coats of manufacturer paint are applied to a 12 In. x 12 In. sheet of adhesive-backed vinyl for maximum accuracy and texture. The sample is wall friendly and can be moved around multiple times to sample the color in different lighting environments. Simply peel and stick to preview the actual paint before you decide on it. Samplize Valspar Spun Honey Interior Peel and Stick Paint Sample (12-in x 12-in) in -B | V-(2008-2B)-12