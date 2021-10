Multipurpose as well as artistic, this platter is just what you need to add a little extra oomph to any decorative arrangement. Crafted from polished aluminum, it features a food-safe enamel coating, so you can use it to set out veggies and hummus at your next dinner party, while its curved design makes it a perfect pick for rounding out an entryway vignette as it acts as a catch-all for keys, mail, and more.