Ageless Iron VALLAN_SD Vale - Rustic Cast Iron Non-Turning One-Sided Door Lever with Lance Lever Black Iron Leverset Single Dummy

Ageless Iron VALLAN_SD Vale - Rustic Cast Iron Non-Turning One-Sided Door Lever with Lance Lever Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Solid hand poured cast iron that is hand finished for a unique surface textureZinc plated and powder coated for resistance to corrosion, UV weathering and scratchesIntended for both left or right handed door configurationsInstalls on doors with 1-3/8" to 2" thicknessHand assembled in USACoordinates well with all Ageless Iron productsComplies with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Covered under a 5 year finish and mechanical warrantySpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 2"Handing: Reversible Left or RightMaterial: IronHandle Length: 4-3/4"Handle Projection: 2-5/8"Construction and Mechanics:Each piece weighs between 3 and 5 pounds - made from solid, cast ironEvery Ageless Iron product has been life tested for 12 months in Florida exposure for UV resistance and anti-corrosionAny wear points inside the lockset are factory lubricated for long lifeFeaturing spring-assisted knobs and levers, the workmanship ensures thousands of worry free usage cyclesPre-mounting allows for clean and easy installationFloating spindle allows for minor trim alignment errorsTwo screws hold the lock trim securely to the door, providing minimal need for excess tools or expertiseEach set ships with detailed instructionsDesign ElementsRustic powder coated blackPerfect for modern farmhouse to urban loftSophisticated black will remain timeless season after season Black Iron