Valiant Hearts -Xbox 360 Digital Code

Valiant Hearts: The Great War is the story of four crossed destinies and a broken love in a world torn apart by war. Dive into a 2D animated comic book adventure, mixing exploration, action, and puzzles. Lost in the trenches, play as each of the four strangers, relive the war, and help a young German soldier find his love.