From rosecliff heights
Valerie Outdoor Multiple Chairs Seating Group with Cushion
Advertisement
Gather your friends and family for a cozy night in around the fire in the comfort of your own backyard. This chair seating group provides a warm space for incredible outdoor relaxation. It takes a traditional slat design and gives it a modern twist, making this a flawless addition to any outdoor space. Made from acacia wood paired perfectly with water-resistant cushions and a durable lightweight concrete fire pit, it is sure to be a favorite every summer season.