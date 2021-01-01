From rosecliff heights

Valerie Outdoor Multiple Chairs Seating Group with Cushion

$1,699.99
In stock
Description

Gather your friends and family for a cozy night in around the fire in the comfort of your own backyard. This chair seating group provides a warm space for incredible outdoor relaxation. It takes a traditional slat design and gives it a modern twist, making this a flawless addition to any outdoor space. Made from acacia wood paired perfectly with water-resistant cushions and a durable lightweight concrete fire pit, it is sure to be a favorite every summer season.

