From sunpan
Valerie Havana Dark Brown Counter Stool
Part of Valerie Collection Collection from SunpanWooden frame constructionEspresso finishFaux leather upholsteryQuick Ship.The unique design of this counter stool from our Valerie collection will capture attention in residential and contract settings. Featuring a channel tufted seat back and cushioned seat for comfort and design. Stocked in a vintage-look havana dark brown and coal black faux leather with rounded espresso wood legs. Finished with brushed gold footcaps and polished gold footrest in an eye-catching design.